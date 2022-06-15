Reward up to $35,000 for information in Giovanni Stanford's death in Cuyahoga Falls

The reward for information in a fatal Falls shooting in May is now $35,000.

The reward for information in the May shooting death of Giovanni Stanford in a Cuyahoga Falls apartment is now at $35,000.

City police said Wednesday that an anonymous donor has come forward and offered $30,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of Stanford.

The previous reward was $5,000.

Stanford, 23, was shot and killed in a Falls residence around 11:10 p.m. May 26.

More: 911 recording released in Cuyahoga Falls double shooting that killed Akron man

Police say a suspect or suspects fled the residence after the shooting.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office found.

A woman in the apartment was shot in the leg and was treated at an area hospital for her injuries.

Stanford and the woman were shot by someone firing a gun through an open window into an apartment at 1376 Forest Glen Drive, police said.

Anyone with information or tips is asked to call Cuyahoga Falls Police at 330-928-2181, Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330- 971-8477, where information can be left anonymously.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Reward is now $35,000 for information in Giovanni Stanford's death