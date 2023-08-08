Reward up to $6,000 for helping solve a Columbia County murder case

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs help with trying to make an arrest for the person responsible for Linville Curtis’s death.

On Feb. 13, 2020, CCSO responded to a person shot at 300 Southwest Donovan Glenn.

When officers arrived they found a victim laying dead near a running vehicle. They identified the victim, Mr. Curtis, 54, from Lake City.

He was shot in his upper body.

Crime Stoppers of Columbia County is offering a reward of $1000 for information that leads to any information involving this crime.

Also, the Florida Sheriff’s Association is partnering with CCSO and crime stoppers of Columbia County to offer an additional reward of $5000.

This reward is to help locate Curtis’s killer. The reward expires on May 16, 2024.

If people wish to remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers by calling 386-754-7099. Or you can submit a web tip at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.

