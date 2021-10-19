Reward of up to $60K being offered in case of missing Georgia mother Tiffany Foster

Andrea Cavallier
·4 min read

Family and friends of a missing mother of three from Georgia are hoping an increased reward will bring her home as they plead for additional resources to aid their months-long search.

Tiffany Foster hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 1, 2021.

“We do try to do what we can as far as, like, passing out the fliers, doing the interviews, getting her name and her face out there to the public,” her sister Kimberly Bryan told Dateline.

Tiffany Foster
Tiffany Foster

In September, as the search for Tiffany hit the six-month mark, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office announced that the reward being offered had been increased to up to $60,000. The recent increase is thanks to the Briuna Harps Community and Educational Foundation to help the family get closure.

The non-profit was started in honor of Briuna La'fey Harps, who was a victim of gun violence in 2019 while she was attending college in Fort Worth, Texas.

The father of Briuna La'fey Harps joined Coweta County deputies to announce the increase the reward last month.

“We would like to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for Tiffany’s disappearance,” Harps said. “But for the safe return of Tiffany, we would also like to offer $50,000 to whoever gives us the information that gets Tiffany returned to us safely.”

According to Toby Nix, Public Information Officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany was last seen leaving her home at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan, Georgia, on March 1, 2021. Family members say the 35-year-old was on her way to the grocery store. It is not known if she made it there.

Tiffany was reported missing after she failed to show up for her college class on March 2. She then didn’t show up to work on March 5.

On March 8, Tiffany’s 2020 Nissan Altima was found in College Park, Georgia, about 30 miles from her home. Some of her belongings, including her purse and keys, were found inside the car. On March 11, Tiffany missed a planned flight to Texas.

Tiffany’s family says she’s a devoted mother who had recently gotten engaged. They added that it wasn’t like Tiffany to miss work or class at Georgia Military College, where she had been studying criminal justice. Most important, they said, she would never have abandoned her children.

“It’s like a tornado just flipped our lives upside down and we're just trying to pick up the pieces and do the best we can to move forward," her sister said.

Tiffany Foster
Tiffany Foster

While investigating Tiffany’s disappearance, investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office discovered evidence of an incident that occurred in November 2020, in which Tiffany’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted her, Toby Nix told Dateline.

Robertson has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in reference to the November incident and is currently incarcerated, without bond, and awaiting trial on those charges.

Nix told Dateline that Robertson is considered a person of interest in Tiffany’s disappearance. He added that Robertson has invoked his 5th amendment right in regard to questioning.

At a March 23 press conference, prior to his arrest, Robertson appeared with deputies and pleaded for the public to come forward with information on Tiffany’s whereabouts.

“If anybody do know anything, could you please contact this agency," Robertson said during the press conference.

Tiffany’s family says they are frustrated, because they believe Robertson knows what happened to Tiffany.

“I absolutely do, and that’s just based on the evidence and information that we have been provided,” Kimberly said.

Despite the months that have passed, Kimberly is hopeful that her sister will return home.

“I’m not trying to put my sister in the ground before her time," she told Dateline. "In my mind, I’m moving forward as if she is alive. We are trying to find her.”

Refusing to give up, Tiffany’s family and friends are calling on the public for additional help and resources to aid in their search. They continue to share updates on the Searching For Tiffany Foster Facebook page in the hope of bringing in answers.

"I'm not going to give up on my sister because if it were me, she wouldn't give up on me," Kimberly said. "So I just can't do it."

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to do everything they can to find Tiffany.

“Finding Tiffany is of utmost importance to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office,” Nix told Dateline. “Tiffany’s case is active, and all leads are being followed.”

He urged anyone with information on the case to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany is described as being 5’2” tall and weighs about 220 lbs.

Anyone with information about Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Scott Kilgore at the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502 or email skilgore@coweta.ga.us. There is also a link on the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office App in which anonymous tips can be made.

