Reward of $7,500 offered for information in Jeremy Logan homicide case in Mount Vernon

More reward money and less time to claim it mark a new strategy by Westchester County Crime Stoppers to help police solve major crimes in the county.

The effort was unveiled Monday as the head of the group joined Mount Vernon officials and the victim's relatives in announcing a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing last year of Jeremy Logan. It is the largest reward offered by the group, which previously had limited most rewards to $2,000.

Anyone with information about Logan's homicide will only have until the end of the year to share it with Crime Stoppers in order to be eligible for the reward. That's because of a new 45-day limit on the rewards offered by the group.

Jeremy Logan, 32, was fatally shot at the corner of Monroe Street and South Fulton Avenue in Mount Vernon on June 23, 2021. Westchester County Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

China Smith, Logan's aunt, stood with his mother on the steps of City Hall, bemoaning the senseless violence that has claimed too many lives and the family's pain since the killing.

"I pray that anyone with information that can explain why my nephew can't be with us this Christmas finds the strength to come forward, known or unknown," she said.

Her 32-year-old nephew was fatally shot June 23, 2021, on Monroe Street, just around the corner from a vigil he attended marking the birthday of a slain friend, Warren Clahar. The vigil was held on South Fulton Avenue near the spot where Clahar was gunned down Oct. 24, 2020, as he sat in a car. That killing also remains unsolved despite a $2,500 reward offered by New York State Crime Stoppers.

Police have identified no connection between the two killings.

Logan had a daughter, as well as twins who were born after he was killed. Smith said the burden of teaching the younger children about the father they never met had fallen to his relatives. She said the "South Side cried" following his death and that he was known for many good deeds, including how each summer he'd buy up snacks from a passing ice cream truck and distribute them to kids at a neighborhood shelter.

Although Mount Vernon has several unsolved homicides, the Logan case was selected for a reward by the detectives of the major case unit primarily because of the large number of people present at the time of the killing, said police Chief Jay Olifiers.

"We hear far too often 'Oh, the street knows'," Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said. "The streets know. But what the streets know and the streets will say makes a difference between rumor and justice. So if you know, come forward and say. The family deserves closure. They deserve justice. They deserve the ability to begin to heal."

Derickson Lawrence, the chairman of Crime Stoppers and a Mount Vernon resident, said many potential witnesses might refuse to come forward due to either fear or apathy. The former was understandable, he said, and could be assuaged by a guarantee of anonymity for tip givers, he said. And dealing with the apathy required a larger than usual reward and letting people know they had just a short window to claim it.

Anyone with information about the killing of Jeremy Logan is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-898-TIPS (8477) or contact the police department by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411.

