Reward announced for info about missing Woonsocket woman

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps solve the decade-long mystery disappearance of a Woonsocket woman.

Rachel Cyriacks was last seen traveling to Huron from Woonsocket on Nov. 13, 2013 in her gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Cyriacks, who was 30 at the time she went missing, has never been seen or heard from again. Previous releases from the AG's office said Cyriacks was driving with her husband, Brad. Law enforcement stated they believed Brad was the last person to see Cyriacks. He has never been charged in relation to her disappearance.

The pickup was found severely damaged in Huron in early 2014.

“There are people who know what happened to Rachel 10 years ago,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “It is time to bring Rachel home, and we are providing this reward as a further incentive to convince those who know to finally step forward.”

South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigation recently announced they are conducting new searches and interviewing new witnesses in relation to Cyriacks' disappearance. Items recovered during a search near Huron are being analyzed, Jackley said during that announcement in early December.

“In the last month, DCI agents have conducted several interviews with potential witnesses, and searches have been conducted at locations throughout South Dakota,” Jackley said. “Those efforts will continue.”

Money for the reward is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Equitable Sharing Program. The reward will be granted upon the successful arrest and conviction of those people involved in Cyriacks’ disappearance.

People with information on her disappearance can contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331.

