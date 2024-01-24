Reward being offered 2 years after Kannapolis man’s disappearance

Two years after a Kannapolis man was reported missing, police say they aren’t giving up their search for him.

Brian Roach was reported missing on Jan. 24, 2022. He was last seen around Glenwood Street in Kannapolis, police said. The 43-year-old was homeless at the time he was reported missing.

Roach was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a jacket with a hood and a red backpack.

Authorities said they have followed up on several leads in Roach’s disappearance but still have not been able to find him.

If you have information about where Roach may be, please call Investigator Cramer at 704-920-4044. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

