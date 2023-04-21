Reward being offered for information after $60,000 camper stolen from Irwin RV dealer

Pennsylvania State police are asking for your help in finding who stole a $60,000 camper from a local RV dealer.

The theft was caught on surveillance cameras and happened early Sunday morning.

Video shows a pickup truck, identified as a black Dodge 2500 crew cab, backing up toward a Flagstaff Super Lite camper.

“Large theft. Largest one I’ve been involved in and I’ve been in this business 40 years,” said Paul Willis, the general manager of Best Choice Trailers and RV in Irwin.

The stolen camper had been sold and was near the entrance for early pickup.

“I just felt horrible, horrible about the client that was about to receive that trailer and for our company. We took a major loss.”

Willis tells Channel 11 the theft didn’t look like an amateur job. The locking mechanism on the front gate was also stolen.

“It looked like they knew exactly what they were doing, like I was cased prior to.”

The company is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the return of the camper or the arrest of the person or people who took it.

The trailer has a tan exterior and a VIN ending in PZ187852. The ID Number is located on the non-door side front corner.

If you have any information, call Willis at 724-864-1449.

