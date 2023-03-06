Reward being offered for information in fatal 2010 home invasion where 18-year-old died

Ronnie Dowell, 18, was mortally wounded after being shot during a home invasion in February 2010. Thirteen years later, his homicide remains unsolved.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in a 2010 homicide.

According to Columbus police, around 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2010, 18-year-old Ronnie Dowell was shot during a home invasion.

Dowell and two women were inside a home on the 1100 block of McCarley Drive East when someone was heard trying to get in the back door of the home. Dowell, police said, got a handgun that he kept inside the home and fired a shot at the back door.

Shortly thereafter, witnesses heard a second gunshot, which is believed to have come from the unidentified suspect. That second shot hit Dowell.

According to witnesses, the male suspect came into the home and demanded "dope." When there were no drugs to be found, the man took jewelry and fled.

Dowell was taken to Mount Carmel West hospital, where he died several days later. He was an organ donor and was survived by his parents, sister, fiancé and daughter, as well as extended family.

The suspect has been described by witnesses as being between 5'10 inches and 5'11 inches tall, wearing all black clothing with a bandana or ski mask type of covering on his face. The man also had a blue or black colored duffel bag around his neck that hung down in front of his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

