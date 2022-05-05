Reward being offered for information leading to arrest in the case of a murdered N.H.couple

The Concord Regional Crimeline authorized a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a Concord New Hampshire couple.

According to the Concord Police Department, they have received over 130 tips about Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid since April 21.

The Reids’, a married couple in their 60s, left their residence around 2:30 p.m. on April 18, and were not heard from again after they went on a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, investigators said.

But days after the family reported the couple missing, the Reids were found shot to death in a marshy area, according to the attorney general’s office.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office requested anyone who hiked or biked in the Broken Ground Trails area on April 17, April 18, or April 19 to contact the Concord Police Department. They also said anyone with dashboard camera footage who drove on Loudon Rd. or Portsmouth St. on April 18 should contact Concord police.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.

The Concord police added if you have submitted a tip online, please return to the Crimeline website and click “Review/Update Tip” to see if the Concord Police have requested additional information concerning your initial tip.

