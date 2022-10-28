Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman

The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman.

Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night in Greensboro. At the scene, officers found two people who had been shot. Four other shooting victims later showed up at a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed two of the people who were shot died. Family members told Channel 9 that one of the victims who died, Kaneycha Turner, of Statesville, was a freshman student at North Carolina A&T University. WXLV reported that the other victim was 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Statesville woman calls for end to violence after daughter shot, killed in Greensboro

Turner’s mother, Latoya Rucker, said her daughter was at a block party close to the campus when shots rang out.

“I didn’t get to see her,” Rucker told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts. “I didn’t get to say goodbye and she had to die without me. And I was supposed to be able to protect her, and I couldn’t. Now my baby is gone.”

Anyone who calls Crime Stoppers with information may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 in cash.

(WATCH BELOW: NC A&T University student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting)