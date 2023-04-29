Reward being offered for McDowell County murder suspect

Apr. 29—WELCH — Up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a McDowell County woman whose body was found April 1 at Beartown Branch Road.

Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy said Friday after a press conference with the U.S. Marshals Service in Charleston that the U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia had joined forces to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kenneth Alan Stout.

The U.S. Marshals Service made the manhunt for Stout a "number one case," Muncy said.

Stout is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office for the murder of Barbara Baker, a resident of the Jolo area. Her body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road.

Muncy said that Baker was located around 8:30 a.m. that day when her friends and family started looking for her. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Muncy could not comment about the cause of death.

"They had a former domestic relationship," Muncy replied when asked how Stout and Baker knew each other.

Stout was not living in McDowell County at the time of Baker's death, but law enforcement authorities in McDowell County and neighboring Mercer County have dealt with him on previous occasions, Muncy stated.

"He's got an extensive criminal history — domestic related — from the Mercer and McDowell area," he said.

Stout was last seen in the area of Dillon County, SC, on Interstate 95 north, and is believed to frequent Jacksonville, Fla.; Bristol, Tenn; and the Kingsland, Ga. area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Stout is a white male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though he is mostly bald. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.

Anyone with information on Stout's current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App.

Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or tips can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com.

"Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed," according to the U.S. Marshals.

Muncy said he doubted Stout was still in McDowell County, but anyone with information can call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 304-436-8523.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com