Reward for info on church burglary, vandalism incidents increased to $10,000

The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information in connection to May and June church vandalism incidents, which are the Amarillo Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is continuing to seek the public's help with information about the burglary on Tuesday, June 27, at 1:24 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ. The burglary suspect is described as a slim, white man who was wearing a black hood over his face with the eyes cut out.

The suspect entered the church by breaking a window and could have possibly cut his right wrist while making entry, according to a news release.

"Once inside, he used a knife to do substantial damage to the interior of the church," the release states.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is continuing to seek the public's help in information about the burglary on Tuesday, June 27, at 1:24 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ.

Two other churches were also vandalized in the immediate area. The first incident was reported in May, and the other June 29.

Anyone who may have information on these crimes is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips remain anonymous, and if the information provided leads to an arrest, it could earn an increased reward up to $10,000, up from $5,000.

Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. Remember to "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Crime Stoppers seeks info on church burglary, $10,000 reward