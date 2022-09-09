Reward doubled for Lakeland man accused of attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6

A Lakeland man arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 dressed like a man ready for combat, investigators say.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, wore military-style camouflage with military-style patches, a ballistic vest, tactical gloves with plastic knuckles and knee pads, according to federal court documents. Photos filed with the documents show a man, who authorities say is Pollock, running up the Capitol steps looking like a soldier.

Pollock is accused of assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon that day as thousands of rioters attacked the Capitol during a congressional meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. But for more than a year, Pollock has evaded arrest.

On Friday, the FBI doubled the reward for information leading to Pollock’s arrest to $30,000.

Three others believed to have been with Pollock that day have been arrested. Michael Perkins, Olivia Pollock and Joshua Doolin appeared in a Tampa court on June 30, 2021. They were released on bail, though a judge set conditions for high-intensity supervision. Olivia Pollock is listed in court documents a family member of Jonathan’s.

Federal prosecutors said Pollock was the most violent of the group and in court documents called his actions “extremely dangerous.”

His current location is unknown.

In a press release, the FBI said Pollock has friends and family in north and central Florida as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Just before 2 p.m. on the day of the attack, Pollock moved up the west steps of the Capitol with a flag pole, holding it pointed toward Capitol Police officers, prosecutors allege in court documents. Officers managed to take the flag pole away from Pollock, who then helped move a temporary metal fence and charged toward officers, court documents state.

Images filed with the documents show Pollock leaping over other rioters and onto officers. He grabbed one officer around the waist and pulled him down a few steps, then got up and punched multiple police officers in the face, the records state. Pollock is also accused of grabbing the neck of an officer who was on the ground in an attempt to choke that officer.

Pollock and the rest of the group with him continued to fight officers as they tried to move up the Capitol steps, records state. He then confronted an officer and grabbed his riot shield, eventually tugging it away.

Prosecutors say images included in court documents show Pollock raising the shield over his head and thrusting it into an officer’s throat just after 2 p.m. By 3 p.m., the crowd had calmed slightly before Pollock began yelling to the crowd of rioters on the steps.

“We didn’t come all this way just to stand here,” Pollock said, according to the court records. “We didn’t come this far just to push back the cops.”

Still carrying the riot shield, Pollock moved closer to an entrance into the Capitol between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pollock during this time used the shield as a weapon on multiple occasions, forcing it toward the throat of multiple officers, documents state.

Pollock’s former coworkers in Lakeland told investigators he took several weeks off in January to travel to Washington D.C. Upon returning to work, the employees said, Pollock showed coworkers photos of himself at the Capitol and bragged about his actions.

Anyone with information about Pollock is asked to contact the FBI Tampa Field Office at 813-253-1000 or www.tips.fbi.gov.