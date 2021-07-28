Reward in fatal road rage shooting in Plymouth grows to $10K

A downtown Minneapolis law firm is contributing money to a reward in hopes somebody will come forward with a tip that authorities need to find the person who shot and killed a youth baseball coach and father in a road rage incident earlier this month in Plymouth.

Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben is adding to a $1,000 reward previously offered by CrimeStoppers, bringing the total to $10,000, the law firm announced Wednesday.

The case has drawn widespread attention after Jay Boughton was shot in the head about 10 p.m. July 6 as he was driving south on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road. Boughton's vehicle then went through a fence and crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex located on the 3900 block of N. Lancaster Lane.

Boughton, 56, of Crystal, was driving his teenage son home from a baseball game when the shooting happened. Police say a traffic altercation "escalated quickly" and that the shooter may have killed Boughton over something as minor as a lane change.

A series of video clips show the shooter's vehicle heading west on Interstate 694 near N. Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills before exiting onto southbound Hwy. 169 and then pulling up on the left and briefly pacing Boughton's vehicle before the shooting.

Police have been looking for light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. That vehicle is believed to have damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

"It was simply a senseless act by someone that we will find," Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said a few days after the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768