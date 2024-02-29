Reward, but few details are offered regarding Amish woman's death

Feb. 29—While a $2,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of an Amish woman found inside her Spartansburg-area home while her two children were there, few additional details are being released.

Autopsy findings are currently being withheld to maintain the integrity of the death investigation of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler, Crawford County Coroner Eric Coston told The Meadville Tribune in an interview Wednesday.

Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist in Erie, conducted the autopsy Tuesday afternoon and evening, which took about 4 1/2 hours to complete, Coston said.

Coston declined to release the cause and manner of Byler's death, citing the ongoing investigation.

"It's being treated as a homicide investigation," Coston said.

The Crawford Coroner's Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death.

Coston and Trooper Cynthia Schick of the state police confirmed that Byler, a member of the Spartansburg area's Amish community, was pregnant. Coston declined to comment on how far along Byler was in her pregnancy.

However, Coston confirmed tissue, blood and other samples obtained during the autopsy have been sent to an independent laboratory for additional testing.

Coston declined to answer additional questions surrounding the case.

Byler was found in her home in the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township around midday Monday. State police from Corry were called to the home, located about 4 miles south of Spartansburg.

Schick confirmed with The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday that authorities were called after Byler was found by what police termed as a "family friend" and a "family member."

Byler was found in the living room area of the home, Schick said. Byler's two young children, who were in the home as well, weren't injured.

"We're continuing to follow up leads and have been interviewing people," Schick said.

Authorities remain interested in the time frame of 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday as that was when Byler and the two children were at the home alone, Schick said.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that would lead to an arrest in connection with Byler's death.

Anyone with information about suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road, as well as other areas of northeastern Crawford County, should contact the state police's Corry barracks at (814) 663-2043.

Callers may contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at (800) 4PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477 or visit p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

