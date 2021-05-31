Reward for freeway shooting in California up to $400,000; DA says ‘we’re not messing around’

Authorities in Orange County, Calif., announced Sunday that the total reward for the deadly freeway shooting earlier this month has reached $400,000 for anyone who can provide information that helps lead to an arrest.

Fox 11 reported that the sum was announced by Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner in a tweet. He said any information could be helpful.

"Maybe you didn’t catch the actual incident, maybe you’ve got something that shows the suspects’ vehicle…perhaps there’s something you saw right before the shooting that gives us information. We’re asking the public to go to aiden-reward.com or call the California Highway Patrol at 714-567-6000," he said during a press conference.

The shooting death of Aiden Leos, 6, while his mother was driving him to school on the northbound 55 Freeway in Orange, has gripped the county. Joanna Cloonan, the boy’s mother, said she was cut off by a couple in what appeared to be a white Volkswagen. She said she heard a loud noise and her son, who was behind her, said, "Ow."

He had been shot. She pulled over as soon as she could. She called 911 and did her best to save him, but he was losing a lot of blood. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he was pronounced dead.

Todd Spitzer, the district attorney, said that he wanted to talk directly to the suspects.

"I want the two individuals in that video to understand this is Orange County, not Los Angeles County or San Francisco. Ultimately, I’m the one…my name is Todd Spitzer. I spent the last 32 years putting people like you behind bars. It is my job as a DA to seeks justice and I’m running out of patience."