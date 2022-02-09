Reward increased to $10,000 for 14-year-old accused of killing 3 other teens in Garland

A reward was increased on Wednesday to $10,000 for the capture of a 14-year-old boy accused of gunning down three other teens at a Garland convenience store in December.

Garland investigators do not know the whereabouts of Abel Acosta, who is accused of walking into a Texaco gas station and shooting at four teens, killing three of them.

After the shooting, Acosta got back into a truck and left the scene, police said. He has been on the run since Dec. 26.

Garland police on Wednesday continued to ask for help to find Acosta.

Police believe the shooting appeared to be a retaliation from a previous disturbance, and it was an attack on one or more of the juveniles in the store.

The shirtless 14-year-old boy wearing a baseball cap opened the Texaco front door and fired at least 20 rounds from a .40-caliber pistol inside the store on Dec. 26, Garland Police Department Chief Jeff Bryan said in a news conference shortly after the shooting.

Police identified the victims who died as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17.

A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the assailant arrived about 7:30 p.m. in a white Dodge pickup truck, got out of the passenger side, opened the door of the store in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, shot the victims and left in the same truck.

Acosta’s father, 33-year-old Richard Acosta, was seen driving his son to the Garland store and then fleeing with him, police said.

Richard Acosta surrendered to authorities on Dec. 27 and faces a charge of capital murder for his involvement. He remained in the Dallas County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $3 million.

Another 14-year-old was taken into custody on Dec. 27, but authorities have not charged that juvenile in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abel Acosta is encouraged to call Homicide Investigator Lucas Shupe at 972-485-4869.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stopper at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or at garlandcrimestoppers.org.