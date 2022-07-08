Reward increased to $10K for information about deadly I-4 shooting

The reward for information about a deadly shooting on Interstate 4 has increased to $10,000, as the search continues for the gunman who opened fire on a passenger, killing him.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Orange County in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Osceola Parkway and State Road 528.

Investigators said a verbal altercation between the occupants of both vehicles led to the shooting. John-John Villafane died as a result.

Investigators said Villafane and the driver of the vehicle, which was heading eastbound on I-4, were not armed and have no criminal history.

The other vehicle that the shooter was riding inside has been described as blue in color.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is still not speaking publicly about the case but have called it a “senseless” murder. They are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle is described as a Black man in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

