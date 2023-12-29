Reward increased to $15,000 in search for Paddock Mall shooting suspect

The reward for tips leading to the arrest of the man accused in the Paddock Mall shooting was increased from $10,000 to $15,000 on Friday.

Albert James Shell Jr., 39, is accused of fatally shooting David Nathaniel Barron, 40, on Dec. 23 in a common area of the mall between Macy's and the food court.

A shopper is overcome with emotion after the Dec. 23 shooting at the Paddock Mall.

The Ocala Police Department, which is the lead agency investigating the crime, said the shooting was intentional.

A 43-year-old Ocala woman was hit in the leg by gunfire. She has been treated at a local hospital and released. Law officers do not think the woman was targeted.

Shell, a convicted felon, will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Paddock Mall in Ocala on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, after a shooting.

Event at the Ocala Police Department

In response to the tragedy, police officials said they and the Florida Crisis Response Team have teamed up to organize what's called "an informational session," meant to help anyone affected by the shooting incident.

The session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in the OPD Community Room at 402 S. Pine Ave.

The event is free and is intended "to help participants understand their reactions to the tragedy, learn effective coping methods, and access local resources to help themselves and their loved ones," police officials said.

Video: Watch Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken's press conference about the Paddock Mall shooting

Anyone with information about Shell can call (352) 656-6137 or **Tips. To remain anonymous, call (352) 368-STOP or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala: Reward now $15K in search for suspect