Reward increased for info about 2017 hit-and-run death near Evansville

Sep. 29—EVANSVILLE — The family of William Church has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

The reward has been increased to $4,500, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.

Church, 21, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run shortly after midnight Nov. 17, 2018, as he was walking along North County M near Hill Road, just outside Evansville.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office tip line, 608-757-7911, Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, or use the P3 Tips app.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced a reward of up to $1,000 soon after Church's death. Church's family recently raised the money to increase the reward.