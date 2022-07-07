Reward increased to $50,000 for information about NH couple who were found shot to death

The reward for any information regarding the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid has increased to $50,000 after the New Hampshire couple were found shot to death in Concord, in April.

According to investigators, the Reids left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex on the afternoon of April 18 and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Their bodies were discovered in a nearby wooded area on April 21 after the family reported them missing.

Autopsies determined the Reids died from multiple gunshot wounds and their manner of death was a homicide.

Investigators are still seeking to identify the person of interest depicted in the sketch released on May 17, after police say he was seen in the vicinity of the shooting.

He is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5′10″ tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven, wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Concord Police Department or the Concord Regional Crimeline.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

