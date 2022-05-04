Reward increased in Crenshaw County cold case

DeLange Tawone Harris

As a family continues to search for answers in an 11-year-old Crenshaw County murder, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward — to be paid within 30 days of an arrest in connection with the death of DeLange Tawone Harris.

Another $25,000 reward, is offered from the family and the governor's office, to be paid after the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Harris' abduction and murder.

Harris' body was found by someone passing by, in a ditch along Athens Church Road in the Goshen community.

Since then, Sheriff Terry Mears and county investigators have worked diligently to develop new leads, gather new evidence and solicit the FBI for assistance in bringing this case to a close, according to CrimeStoppers.

Mears is asking the public, the organization's announcement said, to come forward with any information related to the case.

"The smallest bit of information may be the piece to the puzzle that solves the case," according to CrimeStoppers.

The organization asked for help in bringing closure and justice to the family, saying a special part of the family and the community was lost when Harris was killed.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case investigation is asked to call police, the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Department at 334-335-6568 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tips app.

Callers are urged to get a Tip ID and password so they can communicate with investigators if there are follow-up questions. Calls can be kept anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Crenshaw County cold case: Who killed DeLange Harris 11 years ago?