Reward increased for FPC high school student's killer, only days after 2nd student killed

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announces an increased reward of $15,000 for information in the murder of Noah Smith, Friday, May 6, 2022, with Noah Smith's family, State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Crime Stoppers officials, and members of the FCSO and Bunnell Police Department.

Just three days after a Flagler Palm Coast High School student was shot and killed, law enforcement and the family of another slain FPC student gathered to announce that the reward for his killer’s arrest had been increased to $15,000.

A billboard with a picture of Noah Smith, who was 16 when he was killed in January, listed the reward and asked the question on everyone’s mind: “Who murdered me?”

Noah Smith’s uncle, Stacey Smith, stood in front of the billboard with his nephew’s picture and pleaded into the news cameras for information.

“He was a great child. He had a great future ahead of him,” Smith said. “We just want to have some peace. We’re just praying that you guys send us some information. That’s all we want.”

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said his Major Case Unit already had the answer to the question on the billboard.

“We know who did it and so do you, but we need your information to make it a rock solid case,” Staly said.

Law enforcement officials called for the press conference on Friday in front of the billboard along U.S. 1 by the Crime Stoppers office to ask for information and publicize the increased reward.

Sheriff says Noah Smith and Keymarion Hall shootings are linked

Noah Smith was fatally shot on Jan. 12 in the 400 block of South Anderson Street in Bunnell.

That is about three blocks from where another 16-year-old Flagler Palm Coast High School student, Keymarion Hall, was fatally shot Tuesday just after 10 p.m. near South Pine and East Booe streets.

Hall, a sophomore who played on the school's basketball team, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach but could not be saved.

A second person was also wounded but he was treated and released.

No one has been arrested in either killing.

Staly said the two killings were linked.

Noah Smith's father, Keith Smith, asks for help from the community, as Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announces an increased reward of $15,000 for information in the teen's murder, Friday, May 6, 2022, during a press conference with State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Crime Stoppers officials and members of the FCSO and Bunnell Police Department.

“We also believe that the murder of Keymarion Hall is directly linked to this case,” said Staly. “There are rumors of pressure being made to keep the central witnesses silent in this case. The people that have information are … relatives or distant relatives.”

Staly said he could not go into details about how the two cases were linked, but he said there were “intertwinings” of witnesses, suspects and family relations.

“South Bunnell is a very small community and very interrelated,” Staly said.

Bunnell 18-year-old arrested in the Noah Smith killing

Staly also announced the arrest of Terrell Sampson, 18, of Bunnell, who the sheriff said was linked to the Smith case.

The Florida Highway Patrol located Sampson on Thursday and arrested him without incident on a warrant for the charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent. Sampson was being held on a $100,000 bond at the Flagler County jail.

Sampson has a long criminal record including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; two domestic violence cases; carrying a concealed weapon; simple assault; resisting an officer without violence; domestic battery; domestic battery by strangulation; unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor; and drug charges.

Staly declined to answer a question asking whether Sampson was a suspect in Smith’s killing.

“So, we are not identifying anybody or persons of interest at this time,” Staly said.

As far as motive, Staly said that they believe Smith was probably an “unintended victim from everything we know at this time.”

“We are still investigating Keymarion Hall on what’s going on there; that just happened a few days ago,” Staly.

$15,000 reward one of the highest ever in Flagler County

Assistant State Attorney Spencer Hathaway said that the $15,000 is one of the highest rewards ever offered locally. He said the tipster will get the reward for an arrest and they don’t have to wait for a conviction.

Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza said it was unfortunate that another teen had died a violent death.

“We have to do better – law enforcement, the state attorney’s office and the folks in the community. We got to find a way to stop this violence,” Larizza said.

He said the public’s help was needed.

“Justice is accountability. We have to hold the folks accountable that commit these crimes but we can’t do it unless we can prove it so we need your help and we need the community’s help and I’m begging you please help us solve these crimes,” Larizza said.

Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said his department was working “in lockstep” with the sheriff’s office.

“I just ask you to reach out to our officers with any information that you have,” he said.

Noah Smith’s father, Keith Smith, also spoke and he directed his comments to the parents of the person who pulled the trigger.

"But this ain’t just the kids. It’s his parents, too. If that had been my son, I’d make him man up,” Keith Smith said.

Said Staly: “We want justice for Noah and Keymarion’s family just like you do. We ask the family to speak up. Tell us what you know and help us bring these investigations to a close.”

Crime Stoppers initially offered a $5,000, then it was increased to $10,000 by the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program. Crime Stoppers then added $5,000 more, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. To be eligible for the reward, the tip must be provided through Crime Stoppers.

