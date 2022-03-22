Reward increased for information that leads to finding Hamilton woman

Mar. 22—Hamilton police have increased the reward being offered for information about the whereabouts of Kara Hyde who has been missing since December.

Hyde, 23, was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Dec. 5. Hamilton Police announced shortly after the woman's disappearance that the department is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the location of Hyde. The family announced an additional $1,000 in reward money.

The reward money offered by HPD was increased to $2,500 last week. Combined with what the family is offering, the total reward money is now $3,500.

Hyde went missing after leaving her home in the 2200 block of Grand at about 2 p.m. that day, according to the Hamilton police report. She was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 18, police said.

The family searching on their own previously found a bag of her clothes in Crawford Woods, but no other sign of Kara. That's what has been a place of interest.

Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said last week, police have continued the investigation and search for Hyde.

"They have interviewed witnesses and people that are acquainted with her. They have searched the Crawford Woods Park on two occasions. We have sent information requesting information with a reward. Also, we have put posts on Facebook asking for information on her whereabouts," Burkhardt said.

Lisa Hyde told the Journal-News in previous interviews she believes her daughter, who struggled with drug addiction, may have placed herself in danger.

Kara is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with dirty blond hair, according to her mother.

If you have any information about Kara Hyde's whereabouts, should call Detective Brian Wynn at (513) 868-5811, ext. 1272, or 785-1300.