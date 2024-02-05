Reward increased for information on shooting death of Khia Shields of Wrens

The reward has been increased for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of 19-year-old Khia Shields of Wrens.

Jefferson County’s Sheriff Gary Hutchins has put up $7,500, Wrens Police Department $2,500 and Young Men United has raised $3,000 for a total of a $13,000 reward.

In the early morning of Aug. 26, 2023, a bullet entered Shields home in the 400 block of Washington Street in Wrens. That bullet struck Shields, who was home from college to celebrate her 19th birthday. She died before reaching the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting that led to Shields’ death is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 478-625-7538, or the Wrens Police Department at 706-547-3232. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or website: https://investigative‐gbi.georgia.gov/gbi‐tip‐line

“We’re still running leads and we’re willing to talk to anybody. We just need that one person to come forward with some information that may break the case for us,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy TJ Moore.

“We’re still working this case daily,” said Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Chalker. “We’ve interviewed hundreds of people, but we still need the public’s help. Somebody knows something and we need to find them and get them to tell us.”

Arthur Wilcher, a founding member of Young Men United, a community activist group organized to mentor and encourage area youth to make positive life decisions, said that his group raised its portion from the community.

“We were thinking that if we upped the reward we would get a reaction from the public, some better leads or something that will help us move forward with this case,” Wilcher said. “This community, myself included, is impatient and worried. We want this case solved.

“This is the most awful thing, someone getting killed in their home like that. We hope this money will entice someone to speak up and say something and bring closure to the family and the whole situation. We know somebody knows what went on, we just need them to come forward and speak on it.”

Wilcher said that he, and others, recognize that there is a problem with people thinking of sharing information on cases like this as snitching.

“When somebody gets harmed, I can’t understand the no-snitching mindset,” Wilcher said. “This has plagued our community and communities abroad. We have to get rid of it. A parent shouldn’t have to bury their child. We have to step up.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Reward increased for information on shooting death of Khia Shields