Reward increased to find killer of Sunday school teacher shot after discovering burglary

More than 16-years after a man was shot and killed outside his home, his family and investigators are searching for answers.

Regan Wheeler died on Oct. 13, 2005 at his house in Paulding County. The Paulding County Sheriff’s office believes he discovered a burglary at his home and was killed.

Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have worked the case continuously since the crime.

Investigators initially had a suspect. A fingerprint was a key piece of evidence however a print examiner in the GBI Crime Lab discovered an error after double checking his work in 2008. The examiner found the fingerprint actually matched the victim’s daughter who lived at the home, instead of the suspect.

The GBI announced at the time of the discovery it would conduct a detailed investigation and initiate additional procedures to prevent a future occurrence.

Crime Stopper Atlanta put up $14,000 and the FBI put up $16,000 for a total of $30,000 leading to the arrest and convection of the person or persons responsible for the murder. The Wheeler family also has their own GoFundMe page to raise more money for the reward.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or send a message to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division tip line at (770) 443-3047, the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app, or the GBI Tip Line 1-800-597-8477.



