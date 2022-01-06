Reward increased for missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

The reward for missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has increased to $60,000, Manchester, New Hampshire police said Thursday. The child was last seen in 2019 but was only reported missing in the last week of 2021, which has sparked a frantic search by police and local officials.

The reward for the missing child continues to increase as anonymous donors, local businesses, and law enforcement agencies, including the United States Marshals Service, all announced monetary pledges to help the search.

Police have not released much information on the circumstances surrounding Harmony's disappearance but have spoken to several Montgomery family members. On Wednesday, Kayla Montgomery, the wife of Harmony's father, was arrested and charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in Harmony's name. Kayla, 31, is not Harmony's biological mother, but obtained $1,500 worth of food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 even though Harmony did not live in her home.

Harmony Montgomery / Credit: Manchester Police

Her husband and Harmony's father Adam Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony second-degree assault from a 2019 incident with Harmony. Neither of the two adults have been charged with anything related to Harmony's disappearance, but police are continuing to investigate.

"Manchester Police appreciate everyone's help in this matter," police said in a statement Thursday. "An innocent child is unaccounted for and we are working tirelessly to get the answers needed to locate her."

Anyone with information about Harmony's whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement via the Manchester Police tip line at 603-203-6060.

Many Americans say social media makes it harder to distinguish fact from fiction

President Biden delivers strong rebuke of Donald Trump during January 6 speech

Bridging America's political divide with "One Small Step" | 60 Minutes preview