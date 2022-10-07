Reward increased in Mya Fuller investigation

Oct. 6—The Wilson County Sheriff's Office has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the murder of Mya Fuller to $5,000.

Fuller disappeared from Nashville in July, but her body was discovered in Wilson County in August.

In a press briefing held on Wednesday afternoon at the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, sheriff Robert Bryan described Fuller as a "young and vibrant young woman" who had her whole life ahead of her.

"We are here to let the individual or individuals that are responsible for her death know that we are going to find you," Bryan said.

"Justice will be served for Mya and her family."

Fuller's parents were in attendance but have requested privacy on the matter and are referring all questions to their attorney, James Bryan Lewis.

Bryan indicated that authorities have identified several persons of interest throughout the investigation but did not use the term "suspects" to describe anyone.

"We are continuing to pursue those leads very actively," Bryan said.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office updated the timeline of events that had previously placed Fuller at GEODIS Park in Nashville on the night that she disappeared.

Fuller's last known location was at Island Vibes Night Club on Antioch Pike during the late-night hours of July 30 and the early-morning hours of July 31.

Fuller's 2020 dark gray Toyota Camry was in a parking lot close to Island Vibes. However, her vehicle was not the only indication of her presence at that location.

"We had multiple sources of confirmation at that location aside from the vehicle," said Wilson County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Walker Woods, a detective investigating the case. "I can't go into details about those, but I would say that is a very important location in the timeline leading up to the death of Mya Fuller."

Woods said that they had contacted the Island Vibes business owners and the owners of multiple adjacent properties.

In addition to the reward from the sheriff's office, a $16,100 sum is being offered by the Fuller family through a private reward fund.

"To date, friends and family across the United States have come together and raised $16,100 for the reward fund," Lewis said. "We're hoping this will pry loose some type of tip that will lead to the successful identification of and prosecution of the person responsible."