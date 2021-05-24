Reward increased for tips regarding 2020 fatal shooting of young mother in Grandview

Anna Spoerre
·1 min read

The Grandview Police Department is renewing calls and upping the reward for answers in a shooting that killed a young woman more than a year ago.

Just after 3 a.m. on April 17, 2020, Alexuas Acord, 21, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 13100 block of 15th Street, police said at the time. She had been fatally shot.

Acord was a mother. Her family, including her parents and siblings, are still waiting for answers, according to a Monday news release from the Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers.

Several anonymous tips have been submitted regarding Acord’s killing, but detectives working her case said they still need more leads from the public, according to the release.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The award for information leading to an arrest has increased by $500 in Acord’s case. The total reward money is now $2,500.

Acord was one of three homicide victims in Grandview in 2020.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Blake Griffin with an assist vs the Boston Celtics

    Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets) with an assist vs the Boston Celtics, 05/22/2021

  • Twelve die in DR Congo gold mine accident: UN radio

    A dozen clandestine miners died when a makeshift gold mine collapsed in the north of the Democratic Republic of Congo, UN radio Okapi reported Monday.

  • Morgan Wallen has not met with the NAACP

    Country singer Morgan Wallen has failed to keep up with his plans to meet with the NAACP following his N-word controversy earlier this year. In the video, Wallen is seen outside hurling profanities at his friends after a night out. Although Wallen was seen using the slur towards his friends ignorantly and not out of racial hatred, his career was quickly affected.

  • Letters to the Editor: Newsom wants K-12 schools to fully reopen open next fall. What about colleges?

    Students enrolling as freshmen in the Cal State and community college systems are likely to endure a fall term that's almost totally online.

  • 2021 Billboard Music Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

    Here's everything you missed from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

  • Max Mosley, racing boss who took on UK tabloids, dies at 81

    Max Mosley, who shook off the stigma of his family’s links to fascism to become international motorsport’s top administrator and later made a stand as a privacy campaigner in response to tabloid stories about his sex life, has died. Friend Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 chief executive, said Monday that Mosley died the previous evening. As president of motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, from 1993-2009, the suave, Oxford University-educated Briton oversaw the stunning global spread of Formula One, with new races in Asia and the Middle East.

  • S.C. girl dead, 13 injured after shooting at ‘unauthorized concert’

    13 other individuals were injured in the shooting that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 22 after a fight broke out near the stage at an “unannounced and unauthorized concert event within the neighborhood,” Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. “It was set up like a concert,” he said of the cookout.

  • Morgan Wallen was banned from the Billboard Music Awards — but won big anyway

    Still exiled over a racial slur, Morgan Wallen plucked on his guitar at home before the Billboard Music Awards honored him in three country categories.

  • Amp Up Your Memorial Day Celebrations With These Sweet Treats

    Your first BBQ and pool party of the season will likely happen during Memorial Day weekend. Once you get your grilling menu in order, pick out your perfect summer cocktail and get the pool floats ready to go, it's time to think about what sweet treats you'll serve. There's not a dessert on this list that wouldn't be absolutely perfect for any party you're throwing during the long weekend.

  • Chi Modu, Famed Hip-Hop Photographer, Dies at 54

    Famed hip-hop photographer Chi Modu has died at the age of 54. The news broke via his social media accounts. "Our hearts are broken... We continue the fight," reads a tweet. "The family request privacy at this time." No cause of death has been revealed. https://twitter.com/chimodu/status/1396201012977864710 The Nigeria-born, New Jersey-bred artist…

  • Palo Alto Networks: Does This Work-From-Home Stock Have More Room to Run?

    Yet another serendipitous COVID-19-related success story in the stock market is cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). Palo Alto has seen its Q2 revenues rise due to the work-from-home shift occurring during FY2020. Even as parts of the global workforce return to offices, the need for robust cybersecurity software is not expected to subside. Detailing this success is five-star analyst Ittai Kidron of Oppenheimer, who remains bullish and maintains his rating on the stock as Buy, keeping his 12-month price target at $420. This reflects a 15.88% upside potential on Palo Alto Networks' Friday closing price of $362.45. On TipRanks, PANW earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buy, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell ratings. At $434.95, the average analyst price target suggests 20% upside potential. (See Palo Alto Networks analysis on TipRanks) Kidron wrote that Palo Alto beat even the most optimistic estimates following its Q2 earnings report. The analyst was “impressed with the company's continued transition to a software and subscription model with strong growth” seen in its Prisma Cloud and Cortex security platforms. He also noted that Palo Alto’s fast-growing SaaS business is accelerating billings year-over-year and that the company’s strong execution in transition to cloud based software is “encouraging.” Given the current momentum, he thinks more upside is expected ahead. Palo Alto Networks is hailed by Kidron as a global leader in the next-generation security solutions market. He believes that with spending on security passing expectations, revenue will continue to grow along with the increased customer base. Additionally, Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities argues that cybersecurity is in high demand due in part to recent major cyber breaches. "We believe the recent SolarWinds and Colonial hack is adding to incremental deal flow and pipeline opportunities in the field and translating to the white hot growth that cyber security players are seeing across the board with bellwethers like Palo Alto front and center," the analyst commented. So, what's the bottom line? Ives stated, "It appears Palo Alto is finally starting to get back its sea legs back and accelerate growth in the field with its cloud Prisma strategy now really starting to catalyze the overall growth story into the next 12 to 18 months. We believe this is a cloud cyber security re-rating story in motion and view Palo Alto's stock as having a strong upward trajectory over the next year as the Street starts to fully appreciate the cloud transformation playing out." Also rating the stock a Buy, Ives is even more optimistic than Kidron about PANW's growth prospects given his $450 price target (24% upside potential). Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, police say

    The killing marks the 60th homicide in Kansas City this year.

  • If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says

    Now that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people in most spaces, it's more important than ever to make sure the vaccine is protecting you as best it can. Experts predict that over time, the vaccine's efficacy will wane, causing you to need a booster shot at some point down the line. While you should feel confident you're protected for the time being, health experts are already offering their best guess as to when you'll need to sit down for another shot. And according to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, you might need a booster sooner than you think.RELATED: If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.Axios reached out to Bancel via email to get his take on when those who got the Moderna vaccine would need a third shot. On May 19, the CEO predicted an eight- to nine-month gap between your original Moderna vaccination and a booster shot. "People at highest risks (elderly, healthcare workers) were vaccinated in December/January," Bancel said. "So I would do [a] September start for those at highest risk."Saying that he didn't want to take any chances, Bancel added, "I think as a country we should rather be two months too early than two months too late with outbreaks in several places."During an Axios live event on May 19, the timing of booster shots was on everyone's mind. Multiple experts weighed in on when they thought the time would come for another shot, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Bourla also believes that those who were vaccinated earliest could be up for a third dose as early as September. "The data that I see coming, they are supporting the notion that likely there will be a need for a booster somewhere between eight and 12 months," he said.White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, agrees that a booster shot in the near future is likely. "I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary [shot] because the durability of protection against coronaviruses is generally not lifelong," Fauci told Axios. However, some experts believe we may be able to wait longer than eight months to a year. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. On May 11's COVID: What Comes Next podcast from Providence Journal and USA Today, Ashish Jha, MD, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, predicted that you won't need a booster shot sooner than a year after your first round. "Vaccine-induced immunity is quite good," Jha offered. He expects immunity to last "at least a year but probably longer." While experts have made their best predictions based on what they know, the decisions surrounding booster shots rely on data that has not yet been acquired.The longest duration the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been studied for is six months, so experts know very little about how the vaccine behaves beyond that. An April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months. Meanwhile, Pfizer shared a study on April 1 that found its vaccine is 91 percent effective six months after the second shot.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says These 2 Things Determine If You Need a COVID Booster.

  • Comcast Seen In No Rush To Counter WarnerMedia, Discovery Merger

    Comcast will not rush into an acquisition to counter the merger of AT&T's WarnerMedia and Discovery, one analyst said, amid reports Comcast could be interested in acquiring Viacom.

  • Eurovision Winners Måneskin to Take Drug Test After Lead Singer Denies Doing Cocaine During Broadcast

    "We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine," Eurovision-winning band Måneskin from Italy said

  • Cut-Outs Were The Biggest Red Carpet Trend At The Billboard Music Awards

    On Sunday night, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards brought together Doja Cat, Alicia Keys, P!NK, the Jonas Brothers, and more for a night of music. While walking the red carpet, attendees were anything but subtle. Machine Gun Kelly showed up sans undershirt in a Balmain suit with his tongue painted black, while H.E.R. wore head-to-toe sequins. But the real sartorial highlight of the evening were the cut-out looks. And no, we’re not talking about a cold shoulder or keyhole slit — these were some of the sexiest cut-outs we’ve seen in a while. While accompanying twin flame Machine Gun Kelly — who went on to win a BBMA for Top Rock Artist — Megan Fox wore a barely-there black dress from Mugler’s spring ‘21 ready-to-wear collection. The form-fitting silhouette featured a series of curvy cut-outs on the front and back, as well as a sheer, midi-length skirt. Stylist Maeve Reilly added Jimmy Choo platform heels and Shay Jewelry to complete the can’t-miss look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza) Following suit was SZA whose fall ‘21 Monôt dress, too, featured all-over cut-outs. The dress included a waist-length slit up one side and several oblong cut-outs across the front. Later in the night, when she took the stage to perform “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, SZA changed into a two-piece Mugler corset look. Doja, who walked the red carpet in a black-and-white Balmain co-ord, also changed for the performance. Her on-stage look? A long-sleeved, cut-out set, also by Balmain. Capping off the trend, Karol G, who won a BBMA for Top Female Latin Artist, wore a sparkling Celia Kritharioti naked dress, featuring a large, diamond-shaped cut-out that showed off her midriff. This red carpet arrived just under a month after the Academy Awards, where A-listers like Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Vanessa Kirby all took to the red carpet wearing peek-a-boo looks. We’re sensing a red carpet trend brewing. Now, all we have to do is wait for the 2021 Emmys to find out just how serious it really is. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?The Curious Case Of The Fashion CutoutMidriff-Baring Looks Were A Big Red Carpet TrendEvery Winning Fashion Moment From The 2021 Oscars

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year