Who killed Desaray? Reward increased to find 15-year-old’s killer

Seven months after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Georgia teen, the Savannah Police Department announced their plan to increase efforts to track down the person who killed her.

“Detectives have been working tirelessly to go through the evidence and information as it comes in,” Savannah police Lt. Zachary Burdette said. “As of today, we don’t have any information leading to an arrest.”

Police said on May 6, around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 900 row of Yamacraw Village for a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they found Desaray Gilliard suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

In late May, the police department offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

On Monday, the department increased the amount to $15,000, hoping it would create more leads that could lead to an arrest.

“We cannot give the Gilliard family their daughter back, but what we can do, with the community’s help, is provide answers and justice,” Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther said. “We know there are likely multiple people in the area who know who is responsible for Desaray’s death, and we hope that this additional reward will be enough to bring that information forward.”

Desaray’s mother, Detraya Gilliard, said that every day has been a struggle, but the holidays have been more difficult without her daughter and without answers.

“Desaray had so many dreams, so many ambitions,” Detraya said. “She has so much to contribute to the world, and to leave the world at just 15 is just saddening. I would never want any parent, mother, father, family to endure what I have to. I live in torment every day without my little girl beside me.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

