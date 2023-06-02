Reward increases in deadly shooting of doctor from England, Brookhaven police say

Brookhaven Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of Dr. Matthew Wilson. Wilson, who holds a doctorate degree in astronomy was visiting his girlfriend at an apartment on January 16 2022 when a bullet pierced a wall and struck him in the head.

“At around 2 a.m., we started hearing gunshots at the apartment complex behind me. He started sitting up in bed because obviously, we weren’t sleeping. That’s when the bullet came through my bedroom wall, through my headboard, and hit him. The doctors assured me that he didn’t feel anything. That his conscious mind was gone immediately,” said Katherine Shepard.

Shepard said Wilson, who is from England, had arrived two days earlier. She said he researched at Georgia State University and then returned to England. She told Channel 2 Action News her 31-year-old boyfriend enjoyed studying space and spending time with friends and family.

“I want people to remember how kind he was. He was the kind of person that made friends where ever he went. He was always so funny and fantastic to hang out with,” said Shepard.

Since the shooting over a year ago, police have had difficulty identifying suspects. The victim’s family has increased the reward from $15,000 to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

“We know someone, somewhere saw something. We want them to know that no tip, no piece of information is insignificant,” said Brookhaven Police Lt. Abrem Ayana.

The victim’s girlfriend is hopeful the larger reward offer will make a difference.

“I hope doing that will encourage someone who knows something about who the shooters are to come forward and share that information. Because I deserve justice and Matt’s family deserves justice,” said Shepard.

Tips can be submitted to Atlanta CrimeStoppers or the Brookhaven Police Department.

