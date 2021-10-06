Reward increases for information in killing of Laurel County businessman

As the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the murder of businessman Bryan McCarty, the reward for information has increased to $14,000.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced on Monday that a $10,000 reward was being offered to anyone who could provide information, “leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of Bryan McCarty.” Just one day later, the London-Laurel County Crime Stoppers contributed $4,000 to the reward to increase the incentive.

McCarty, 62, was found dead inside his home on Maple Grove Road in London on Sept. 25 by a sheriff’s deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was conducting a welfare check after a business associate of McCarty informed the sheriff’s office that McCarty missed an earlier business meeting.

An autopsy confirmed that McCarty had been shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office.

McCarty was the owner of McCarty Rentals.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.