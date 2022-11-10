Reward increases in search of gunman who killed young man at Fresno County Halloween party

With no arrest made yet in connection to last month’s killing of a 19-year-old at a Halloween party in Fresno County, the reward to find the gunman was increased by $10,000.

A private cash donation of $10,000 on Wednesday raised the total reward to $13,000 in the hunt for the gunman who shot and killed Angel Zuniga at a party attended by 200 people on Halloween weekend.

Zuniga died at the costume party that was held Oct. 29 in the 8000 block of East Hedges Avenue.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said a disturbance broke out at the party, and Zuniga was struck by a bullet and died at the scene.

Many party goers fled after the gunfire, and deputies were unable to detain and question everyone who was there when the shooting started.

But Botti said investigators believe there are video or photos taken at the scene that will help with the case.

The evidence can be emailed to detective Jose Diaz at josediaz@fresnosheriff.org.

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to be eligible for the reward.