Reward for information on Garland triple homicide suspect raised to $10K

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the 14-year-old Garland triple homicide suspect, who police say fatally shot three teenagers and injured another at a convenience store Sunday.

Garland Crimestoppers has already offered $5,000, and KPIR radio owner Jerry Reynolds has offered an additional $5,000, the Garland Police Department announced Thursday.

A directive was authorized to arrest Abel Elias Acosta, who faces a capital murder charge for killing Ivan Noyala, 16, Rafael Garcia, 17, and Xavier Gonzalez, 14, police said.

The department said because of the nature of the crime and potential threat to the public, a court allowed police to release the information on the juvenile suspect.

Acosta is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be sent to police at 972-485-4840 or anonymously with Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.

