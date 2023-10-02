Reward for information on Rachel Morin death grows

Oct. 2—The Rachel Morin Reward Fund has reached $30,000, thanks to a $10,000 contribution from an anonymous donor, it was announced Monday.

Morin, a Bel Air mother of five, was found dead on Bel Air's Ma and Pa Trail on Aug. 6 after going missing the day before. She was 37.

Last week, the law firm representing the family of Rachel Morin doubled the reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of her killer. The firm, Rice, Murtha, Psoras, added $10,000 to the initial $10,000 reward fund on Sept. 26.

On Monday, the law firm said that an unnamed woman from Bel Air has donated $10,000 to the fund.

Randolph Rice, one of the firm's managing partners, expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of continued support from the community.

"We are profoundly moved by the remarkable generosity of this anonymous donor," Rice said in a news release. "We implore anyone with knowledge, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to step forward and provide information on the identity of the man in the video. Together, we can bring closure to this devastating case and ensure that Rachel's memory lives on."

Rice was referring to a security video the Harford County Sheriff's Office obtained from the Los Angeles Police Department that shows the unnamed suspect in Morin's killing leaving a home where they say he is accused of residential burglary and assault on March 26. "Based on the DNA evidence, we consider the individual in the video that we obtained from the Los Angeles Police Department to be the person that murdered Rachel Morin on Aug. 5," Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff's Office said at a news conference in August.

Rice encouraged other individuals and businesses to contribute to the reward fund by visiting the firm's site, ricelawmd.com/reward.

Anyone with information on Morin's death can contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office by phone at (410) 836-7788 or via email at RMtips@HarfordSheriff.org.

Originally Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 1:49 pm