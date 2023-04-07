Reward for information to find suspect in popular Atlanta bar murder raised to $10K

Atlanta police asked the public to provide information regarding an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Oct. 27, officers received reports of a person shot at Manuel’s Tavern on North Highland Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found Dean Phillips, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Phillips was shot when he interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind the bar.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, jumped into a waiting car, and the getaway driver took off.

TRENDING STORIES:

The owner said two of his employees, including a veteran with military training, tried to help the customer until paramedics arrived.

“This is a tragic loss of life that, unfortunately, has become all too common all over the country. Manuel’s Tavern and the Maloof family express our great sadness to the family of the individual that died,” owner Brian Maloof wrote in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials said the current reward for information on Phillips’ murder is $10,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS: