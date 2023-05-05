Reward for information on whereabouts of McDowell County murder suspect increased to $15,000

May 5—A reward for information leading to the capture of a McDowell County murder suspect has been increased to $15,000, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service in conjunction with its law enforcement partners continues its manhunt for murder suspect Kenneth Alan Stout.

Stout is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office for the first-degree murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road in West Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Stout's arrest. Combined with a Crime Stoppers of West Virginia reward, this brings the total to $15,000.

Stout has a long history of violence and is very dangerous and manipulative, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Investigators have developed information indicating Stout is likely exploiting the generosity of the religious community. He frequents predominantly Black and Baptist churches and is likely representing himself as a handy man or a contractor who is down on his luck, stating his wife just died from cancer or was unfaithful to him. He then seeks financial support, which he uses to covertly aid his run from justice. He may also seek handyman work, which he is known to do.

Stout, 63, is a white man, stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though he is mostly bald. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.

"The U.S. Marshals have made this a major case," said Michael T. Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. "That makes it a priority for us, and we will not stop until Mr. Stout is apprehended. We urge the public and especially the religious community to remain vigilant and be on the lookout for Stout, as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous due to his violent tendencies. If you see him, do not approach him, but contact law enforcement immediately."

Stout was last seen in the area of Dillon County, SC, on Interstate 95 north, and is believed to frequent the Jacksonville, Fla.; Bristol, Tenn.; and the Kingsland, Ga., areas.

Anyone with information on Stout's current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1 (877) WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at (304) 347-5136.

Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App.

Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com.

Calls and tips with information will be taken in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

