Reward for leads on monk seal death increased to $8,800

Jul. 14—The reward for information leading to suspects responsible for killing Malama the Hawaiian monk seal has increased to $8,800, up from the $5,000 announced in June.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement is still investigating the intentional killing of the young, endangered seal.

NOAA added $3,800 in contributions raised by the community to the pot.

NOAA said the dead monk seal was reported March 12 by a member of the public at Ohikilolo on Oahu's west side, between Keaʻau Beach Park and Makua Valley. She was identified by her flipper tag, RQ76.

In early June, NOAA announced that a post-mortem exam and forensic analysis by multiple experts determined Malama's death was due to blunt force trauma, and likely an intentional killing.

"We're asking for help from anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to the killing of this endangered animal which is not only a violation of federal law but a hateful act against all the people who call Hawaii their home," said Frank Giaretto, deputy special agent in charge of NOAA OLE, in a news release.

An estimated 1,600 Hawaiian monk seals remain in the wild.

Wildlife officials rescued Malama as a malnourished pup from Manana island after she was weaned, and had just released her back into the wild in January.

Anyone with information should contact NOAA's enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.