Reward money increases as hunt for escaped D.C. homicide suspect continues

While a manhunt for an escaped killer ended Wednesday in Pennsylvania, a similar search continues in Washington, D.C., where authorities have increased the reward to $30,000 for the capture of a homicide suspect who escaped after allegedly assaulting an officer last week.

Christopher Haynes, 30, who is accused in a slaying in D.C. last month, fled from George Washington University Hospital on Sept. 6 while under the supervision of two officers, police said.

Haynes attacked an officer who was attempting to handcuff him to a gurney, police said. The suspect escaped the hospital with black handcuffs on his right wrist, police said.

Haynes was at the hospital because of a pre-existing ankle injury, police said, after being arrested by a fugitive task force in Virginia in connection to an Aug. 12 slaying.

“Finding Christopher Haynes is a top priority for the Metropolitan Police Department,” police said in a Tuesday statement. “The search remains active and ongoing, and MPD is working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes is brought to justice.”

Police warned that anyone who assists, abets or harbors Haynes will be charged.

Police declined additional comment Wednesday afternoon.

31-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped custody at GW Hospital in 900 block of 23rd St NW at 3:38 p.m. (Washington, D.C., police)

Police have described Haynes as 6 feet tall and 205 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a Washington Nationals tattoo on his neck.

Since his escape, police said they have received many reports of possible sightings, and are “dedicating resources to each tip.”

On Wednesday morning, a nearly two-week-long manhunt ended in Pennslyvania for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante. He escaped from prison Aug. 31.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com