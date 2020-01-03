Reward money nearing $10,000 for information on missing Ohio teen Harley Dilly originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Three weeks after a Port Clinton, Ohio, boy was last seen, several organizations have raised almost $10,000 in reward money for any information leading to his safe return.

More than a half dozen organizations and businesses have donated since 14-year-old Harley Dilly was last seen on surveillance video walking to his high school on Dec. 20.

Dilly, who is 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes, was wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon "puffy" jacket and black sneakers, police said.

PHOTO: Port Clinton Police Department officers search for Harley Dilly, 14, who has been missing since Dec. 20, 2019, in Port Clinton, Ohio. (WEWS) More

His family and the more than 70 law enforcement officials involved in the extensive search efforts have been "concerned for his safety" when the reward funds began at $4,000 on Christmas day.

PHOTO: A poster posted by Port Clinton Police Department shows Harley Dilly, 14, who has been missing since Dec. 20, 2019, in Port Clinton, Ohio. (Port Clinton Police Department) More

Three local businesses, as of Thursday, and a couple submitted checks to increase the hopes of finding Dilly.

Fisherman's Wharf and BeYoutiful Hair/Nail Salon gave $2,000, Catawba Island Jewelers added $125 and RadAir Complete Car Care issued a $2,200 check. A couple gave an extra $1,000.

Port Clinton Police Department has posted daily updates on the social media account and as of Friday morning, there was "no new information to report."

Officials are asking anyone with information about Dilly's whereabouts to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 800-843-5678 or the Port Clinton Police Department 419-734-3121.