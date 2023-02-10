Reward money offered as search continues for Erie man accused of shooting at officers

The nearly eight month search for an Erie man accused of firing gunshots at state and local police during a pursuit in the city now includes a larger reward offering for tips leading to his apprehension.

A cash reward of up to $4,500 is available through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for information leading to the apprehension of Rakeem M. Jones, 29, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Crime Stoppers announced a $2,000 reward offering on its website in July.

More:Police say robbery suspects who shot at troopers are at large, considered armed and dangerous

Jones is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police on charges including multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer in a shooting that happened in Erie on June 25. Troopers accuse Jones and an accomplice, Shadarryl P. Jones, 29, of firing gunshots at two state police troopers and an Erie police officer who attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle the two were in as it traveled along Chestnut Street.

No one was injured in the shooting, in which one of the troopers returned fire, but vehicles were struck by bullets.

Jones is also wanted by the Erie Bureau of Police on charges including attempted homicide, robbery and aggravated assault in an incident police said happened shortly before the pursuit began on June 25. He is accused in the case of robbing a man and firing a gunshot at him in the 2600 block of Poplar Street.

More:Erie man wanted for shooting at police nabbed in Hermitage; search ongoing for 2nd suspect

Shadarryl Jones was also charged in the robbery, but those charges were dismissed in late September after the victims in the case failed to appear for a second scheduled preliminary hearing.

Shadarryl Jones remains in the Erie County Prison on $1 million bond as he awaits trial in the police shooting case. The trial is scheduled for April, according to information in his online court docket sheet.

Story continues

Rakeem Jones is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 800-4PA-TIPS or at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107, or the U.S. Marshals at 800-336-0102 or WWW.USMARSHALS.GOV/TIPS

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Reward offered as search ongoing for Erie man in police shooting