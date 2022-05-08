Reward nearly doubled in case of Florida man mysteriously murdered in front of his toddler

FIRST ON FOX: The reward for information leading to an arrest in the baffling murder of a married Florida father will be raised to $55,000 Monday, as his shattered widow continues to search for answers, sources told Fox News Digital.

Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot dead in front of his toddler daughter on February 16 after dropping off two twins from his previous marriage at his ex-wife's home in Jacksonville Beach.

FLORIDA MAN MYSTERIOUSLY MURDERED IN FRONT OF HIS TODDLER DAUGHTER, NOW HIS WIDOW WANTS ANSWERS

Bridegan was heading back to his house with his 2-year-old Bexley when he encountered a tire in the middle of the road.

When he stepped out of his vehicle around 7:30 p.m., Bridegan was gunned down with his child still strapped in her car seat.

The terrified tot sat alone for roughly three minutes after the killer fled until a passerby came upon the scene and pulled her out.

Bridegan's wife, Kirsten Bridegan, was at home with the couple's other child, London, during the crime.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has not publicly identified any suspects in the case but has released a photo of a dark blue Ford F-150 truck and asked for the public's health in finding it.

The reward in the case will be upped from $30,000 to $55,000 on Monday, sources told Fox News Digital.

Sgt. Tonya Tator, of the Jacksonville Beach Department, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Kirsten Bridegan declined to comment.

VIGIL HELD FOR FLORIDA MAN MURDERED IN FRONT OF HIS TODDLER DAUGHTER

Kirsten Bridegan has struggled to piece her life back together after her husband's shocking death.

Friends and supporters of the Bridegans held a vigil last month calling for justice in the case.

"This community is strong, we are strong and God is the strongest of all, and he will not stand by," Kirsten Bridegan said at the Jacksonville Beach gathering.

Jared Bridegan's ex-wife and twins were not at the vigil. The twins also did not attend his funeral, although they were invited.

The chilling murder of the young dad in an upscale Florida suburb has shaken his community and demands for a resolution in the case have grown with each passing month.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Bridegan family.