Reward now $10,000 for information to solve Orange County murder of 19-year-old

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy.

Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1, near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

$10,000 REWARD:

$10,000 REWARD:

Detectives are still looking for the shooter(s) who killed 19-year-old Raniyah A'shanti Gandy on June 1 on the 3000 block of North Powers Dr. They believe the shots were fired from a vehicle and the reward amount increased to $10K

Deputies responded to The Park at Highgate Apartments along North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road shortly after 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said, Gandy, was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Investigators are calling the case a homicide but had no information about possible suspects in the case.

Bullet holes were seen in a car’s window.

Detectives laid out dozens of evidence markers on the ground, where they found bullet casings.

WFTV spoke with a neighbor the day of the shooting, who didn’t want to be identified, and they told Channel 9′s Q McCray that the gunfire woke her up.

“It sounded like an automatic weapon. I thought it was firecrackers. I thought somebody, like, lit something. I was like, ‘Really? Memorial Day weekend is over.’ That’s what I thought at first,” she said.

