Reward now at $180,000 for information on shootings of three young children in Minneapolis

Libor Jany, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A reward of up to $180,000 is now being offered for information in connection with the shootings of three young children this summer in Minneapolis, killing two girls while a boy continues to fight for his life.

The reward, offered by Spotlight on Crime and Crime Stoppers, morning, coincides with a billboard campaign urging those with information about the shootings of Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Trinity Ottoson-Smith and Aniya Allen to come forward.

"The surge in violent crime in Minneapolis is continuing at a time when the city's public safety resources are stretched thin," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release. "Each of these cases was the result of gun violence allegedly among rival gangs and these three children were the unintended targets."

The families of the children, along with officials, are expected to release more details at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

Minneapolis has seen at least five incidents of children 10 years old and younger being hit by gunfire on the North Side since late April, two of them fatally, with no arrests in any of the cases.

Aniya, 6, died May 19 at North Memorial Health Hospital two days after she was shot as her mother drove through the intersection of N. 36th and Penn avenues. Trinity, 9, was jumping on a trampoline May 15 at a friend's house in the Jordan neighborhood when a car pulled into the alley and someone inside fired several shots at a nearby house. She died May 27 at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was shot April 30 while riding in a vehicle with his parents in the 3400 block of N. Morgan Avenue. A bullet pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne, officials said.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 women killed in home on South Texas Island; suspect arrested

    Police arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three women at a home on South Padre Island.

  • Young child shot, hospitalized after bullet struck Kansas City home Sunday

    The child’s mother said the young victim was inside a home when they heard several gunshots, then she noticed the child had been shot.

  • ‘Code red for humanity’: UN scientists warn of worsening global warming conditions

    Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”

  • 2 men were killed by a train while mourning their brother who was killed in the same spot the week before

    The brothers were lighting candles for their late brother, who died a week earlier when the tragedy happened in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • France reports more than 100 new coronavirus patients in ICU wards

    France saw the number of patients in intensive care wards with COVID-19 increase by 111 on Monday, the first time since early April that the tally was over 100, health ministry data showed. The total number in emergency care beds rose to 1,667, following a steady increase from a 2021 low of 859 on July 21. France also reported 68 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, taking the total to 112,270.

  • On the mend, Bob Odenkirk is enjoying his 'It's a Wonderful Life' week of support

    'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk is feeling the love from his many fans after suffering a 'small heart attack' while filming the final season.

  • Gunman in Galleria mall shooting remains on the run, HPD says

    Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to the gunman who shot a man inside the mall before exchanging gunfire with off-duty officers.

  • Charlize Theron Reveals She Had Her “Literal Dream” Party for 46th Birthday

    Charlize Theron was surrounded by friends and family to ring in her 46th birthday. Making the special occasion even better? Her biggest birthday wish come true.

  • Attorney linked to Larry Nassar scandal represents FBI agent accused of mishandling case

    Former U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler's office reviewed the sex abuse case. Now he’s representing the FBI agent who mishandled gymnasts’ complaints.

  • Greece wildfires 'like a horror movie' -evacuee

    Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. The fires on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island, ripped through thousands of acres of pristine forest across its northern part, and forced the evacuation of dozens of villages. The flames engulfed homes in five villages but the full extent of the damage was not immediately known. PREGNANT EVACUEE, MINA (SURNAME NOT GIVEN): "We are afraid, we feel lost, we feel abandoned."38-year-old evacuee Mina, who is pregnant, said seeing the blaze was like watching a horror movie.MINA: "You see the horror movie, you got afraid and you tell yourself 'okay this is movie' but now this is not the movie, this is our real life, this is horror that we live for the last one week, almost one week."Wildfires have broken out in many parts of Greece during a week-long heatwave, the country's worst in three decades, with searing temperatures and hot winds creating tinder-box conditions. Across the country, forest land has burned and dozens of homes and businesses have been destroyed. Since Tuesday, the coastguard has evacuated more than 2,000 people, including many elderly residents, from different parts of Evia, where more than 570 firefighters are battling two active blazes in the north and south of the island. Greece has deployed the army to help battle the fires and several countries including France, Egypt, Switzerland and Spain have also sent help including firefighting aircraft.

  • Senate inches toward final infrastructure vote as Trump tries to tank GOP support

    Senators had been scheduled to be on a summer recess but instead remained in Washington pending completion of the bill.

  • Editorial: What critical race theory is — and isn't — and why it belongs in schools

    Critical race theory is little understood, and it does not have to be divisive. But the uproar over ethnic studies in public schools is clouding the realities.

  • Russell Wilson thinks the Seahawks’ offense can be the best in the league

    This time of year, every glass is half full and every team is undefeated. In Seattle, where the quarterback made clear his unhappiness with the offense, the team’s new approach has him thinking that the Seahawks can made a major improvement. “I think we can be the number one offense in football,” Wilson told reporters [more]

  • Biden’s Iran Nuclear Deal Ambitions Shrink as Tensions Flare

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration faces the sobering reality that returning to the Iran nuclear deal may no longer be feasible, as the Islamic Republic finds ways to cope with U.S. sanctions and races toward the capacity to build a bomb.U.S. officials are reviewing their options after months of talks on reentry into the accord failed to produce an agreement, according to people familiar with the discussions. Although still calling for a quick return to the pact as a pathway toward a “longe

  • 'He broke the law': Former Cuomo aide who filed criminal complaint reveals identity

    A former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who filed a criminal complaint against the Democrat for multiple instances of inappropriate touching revealed her identity on Sunday and insisted her former boss "broke the law."

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison rescue calf from attacking wolves

    Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.

  • Trump will run for president in 2024, Sean Spicer claims

    Former press secretary says ex-boss ‘is in’ while Barbra Streisand offers tip for combating Trump’s election lie Donald Trump ‘is in’ for a 2024 run, Sean Spicer said. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, said his former boss would run for the presidency again in 2024. “He’s in,” Spicer claimed of Trump’s interest in the race during a recent Washington Examiner interview. Spicer reportedly remarked that Trump’s appetite for the presidential elect

  • Fauci hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will get FDA’s full approval within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

  • Chris Paul does not run again, CJ McCollum reportedly elected NBPA president

    McCollum steps in with some important times for the union on the horizon.

  • The Migrant Child Detention Center That’s Worse Than Ever

    Doug Mills-Pool/Getty ImagesUntreated broken bones. Foodborne illnesses from undercooked meals. Outdoor activity limited to the hottest hours of the day, when temperatures regularly hit triple digits.Pandemic-era limitations on the ability of migrants to seek asylum in the United States have been widely criticized for their political motivations. But the alleged conditions at a government-run facility holding unaccompanied minors are raising questions about whether the United States is capable o