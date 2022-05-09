Reward now $50K to catch killer in ‘targeted attack’ of St. Johns County father

Who killed Jared Bridegan?

The 33-year-old father of four was killed in Jacksonville Beach back in Feb., in what investigators have described as a targeted shooting. So far police have not made any arrests. But on Monday, First Coast Crime Stoppers announced it has raised the reward to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in his death.

Action News Jax told you the shooting happened the night of Feb. 16 in front of the Lake Sanctuary neighborhood off JTB. Sergeant Tonya Tator, spokesperson for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Bridegan was shot multiple times at close range. His 2-year-old daughter was inside the cat at the time but wasn’t hurt.

Bridegan’s body was found next to the driver-side door of his SUV and his hazard lights were flashing. Investigators suspect he was attacked after he stopped to remove a tire that was blocking the road. Action News Jax Law and Safety expert, Dale Carson, who has years of experience in law enforcement, says the tire could’ve been used as a setup.

“When there’s an obstruction in the road, that’s an old trick and the trick is we put something in the road, the train stops, or in this case the car, the robbers then do what they need to do,” Carson said.

Police later identified a vehicle of interest—a dark blue 2004-2008 four-door Ford F-150, with running boards, brown trim, and a silver toolbox. Police shared three surveillance videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.

