Reward now offered in Point Defiance Park stabbing

Tacoma police are now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who they say pinned a woman down and stabbed her in Point Defiance Park.

The woman was walking on the Spine Trail near Owen Beach on Feb. 10 when she was attacked just before 1:00 p.m.

“Witnesses intervened and the suspect fled on foot,” said a spokesperson. “He ran towards the Owen Beach parking lot and witnesses lost sight of him.”

Police say the man is likely in his 20s to 30s and is 5′8″ tall. He had black hair with short facial hair and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

