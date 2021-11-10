Reward offered in the 2020 shooting death of Gadsden City graduate

Kristopher Yow Jr.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Kristopher Darshawn Yow Jr.

Yow was shot July 1, 2020, by an unknown assailant. The shooting occurred at a residence in the 1300 block of Barksdale Street in Gadsden.

Yow was a recent graduate of Gadsden City High School, and was thinking about college, his aunt said after his death.

Family members didn't know of anyone who would want to hurt him. "He had so much love in him, so smart and respectful," his aunt, La'Esa Washington, said.

Washington said Yow went to the back door of a friend's residence and was shot in the face. She said he closed the door and ran back into the house, but ultimately succumbed to the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gadsden Police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or to download the P3-tips app.

Callers should be sure to receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Tips will be kept confidential, according to a CrimeStoppers press release.

