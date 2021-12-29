Reward offered in 27-year-old cold case in Alexander City

Chanty Shiverdecker

Alexander City Police and Coosa County Sheriff's Office investigators continue to search for answers in the 1994 death of a 15-year-old girl, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her death.

Chanty Shiverdecker was reported missing in Alexander City on Dec. 9, 1994. According to news reports at the time, Shiverdecker was at basketball practice at Radney School that afternoon. Family members told the Alex City Outlook she was supposed to call her brother to pick her up after practice, but the call never came.

On Feb. 24, 1995, she was found dead in Coosa County near Alabama Highway 9 near the Nixberg Community, about 10 miles from where she was last seen. While medical examiners were able to positively identify her, they were not able to determine the cause of her death. It was ruled a homicide.

Her family had moved to Alabama in October 1994.

Shiverdecker had albinism, and it affected her eyesight. She was considered legally blind, according to the Bitter Endings podcast. Episode 22 of the podcast examines the case.

Despite her challenges, according to the podcast, she made the varsity basketball team and played volleyball.

Investigators believe that someone holds information that could help bring closure to Shiverdecker's family, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Shiverdecker family. We are dedicated to bringing closure and justice to your family," Alexander Police Detective Drew Machen said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, is asked to call Machen at 256-329-6746 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Callers should make sure they receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Reward offered in the 1994 death of 15-year-old Alexander City girl