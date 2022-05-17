Reward offered for arrest of man who attacked employee at Midlands manufacturing plant

A manufacturing company is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man who attacked an employee outside of its facility in the Midlands.

Hengst North America is offering the $10,000 reward following the early morning attack on May 9, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The employee was assaulted in the company’s parking lot shortly after he arrived at work, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s in Camden, about 2 miles from Exit 98 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with U.S. 521.

There was no word on a motive for the attack.

The employee suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized for multiple days, according to the sheriff’s office. Further information on his condition was not available, but the sheriff’s office said the employee has been released from the hospital.

The employee said his attacker was a man in his late 20s, who is about 6-feet tall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Mark Smith at 803-900-6389 or mark.smith@kershaw.sc.gov.

Employees at the Hengst North America facility in Camden develop and manufacture filtration and fluid management solutions for well-known automotive and engine manufacturers, according to the company’s website. Hengst has 3,500 employees working in 11 countries on four continents.