Reward offered for arrest of man wanted after Columbiana mall shooting

A reward is being offered for the arrest of a wanted man accused of being one of the gunmen in the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith.

Smith, a 21-year-old from Columbia, was one of three people who fired guns Saturday inside the shopping mall in Columbia that led to 15 people being hurt, according to police.

Smith is wanted on charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Monday.

Smith goes by the nickname “Mari,” and Holbrook said he “absolutely should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Smith should call 877-WANTED2. All tips are confidential.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to immediately call 911, or police at (803) 545-3525.

Police previously arrested Jewayne M. Price, 22, and Marquise Love Robinson, 20, on the same charges Smith faces.

Price and Robinson are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

“We had three people who showed at a crowded mall Saturday ... carrying weapons, and they fired their guns, and we had nine people hit by gunfire,” Holbrook said. “Innocent people got injured in the crossfire.”

Nine of the injured were hit by gunfire and six others were hurt as people rushed to exit, according to police. None of the victims injured in the shooting and melee died.

The victims range in age from 15 to 73 years old, police said. The 73-year-old woman was the only victim who continued to receive medical treatment at a local hospital, according to police. Prisma Health said the woman was still being treated Monday and was listed as being in fair condition.